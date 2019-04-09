Vikram Bhatt reveals why he zeroed in on Hina Khan for his next

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is known for television soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kayy and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the popular actresses of small screen. The actress is also a fashion diva, and she enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

The Bigg Boss contestant is currently seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kayy, but she will go on a break from the show to concentrate on her film. She will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's next wherein she will essay the role of an Editor of a fashion magazine.

Speaking about this project, Vikram Bhatt said to SpotboyE.com, “A lot of our personal information with so many details is available on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and what not. If someone wants to misuse it, he/she can and thus go on to create havoc in our lives. That's the premise of my story, it's very contemporary and everyone will identify with it."

The filmmaker also mentioned why he zeroed in on Hina for the project. “I have seen portions of her Rajan Shahi show- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then I also saw Bigg Boss 11. She did a fab job in Bigg Boss 11 and there was a dramatic transformation in her from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Days. I was stunned. It was about fashion but not just about fashion. It was more about her body language. She had started to exude immense confidence. After seeing just two or three episodes of Bigg Boss 11, I made up mind that I need to approach Hina for my next film, which is the story of a fashion editor," Vikram said to the portal.

