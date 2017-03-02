Vikram to find out Sid’s reality in P.O.W

The thrilling war affair P.O.W- Bandi Yuddh Ke (Emmay Productions) has been bringing quite an interesting track for its viewers.

Now, the Star Plus daily will soon see an exciting twist with Vikram (Manish Choudhary) finding the reality about Siddhant’s (Anurag Sinha) association with Pakistan.

As viewers have already seen, Siddhant has been working with the Pakistani terrorist gang against Indian businessman Thadani, who was said to have caused the bomb blast in the neighbouring country.

Shares a source, “Vikram who is keeping a close watch on Siddhant will be shocked to find that he is indeed communicating to someone in Pakistan through texts. His suspicion will further get cemented when he will find out that Siddhant had been reading about the Peshawar attack on his laptop.”

Shobha (Rasika Duggal) will further find out Siddhant’s picture with Afreen (Parul Gulati) and will smell something fishy. She would go on to share the same with Vikram.

Vikram will join the dots and realise that Siddhant is somewhere associated to Lala (Denzil Smith) and there is more to his past than what he has told them.

Sounds thrilling right?

Stay hooked for there is lot more drama as Afreen, while trying to escape will get caught. And Yussuf (Sahil Salathia), who was told to be dead will comeback trying to create trouble for her.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.