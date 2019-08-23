News

Vikram fixes Abhi and Pragya's romantic date in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama.

Rhea is going all out to give pain to Prachi.

Meanwhile, Vikram soon fixes a romantic date for Abhi and Pragya.

Abhi assumes that Prachi's mother is Anuradha, and Pragya assumes that Vikram is Mr. Mehra, Rhea’s father.

Finally, Vikram clears the confusion and fixes Pragya's meeting with Mr. Mehra.

He compels her to scold him when she meets him.

He also convince Abhi to meet Pragya as he thinks that she will be a good companion for Abhi.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

