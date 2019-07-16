News

Vikram poisons Sikandar-Mahendra brotherhood using Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 09:31 AM

MUMBAI: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is up for high voltage drama. It seems the situation is set to become all the more difficult for Sikandar and Kulfi.

Earlier seen how Mahendra decides to make Kulfi a superstar and that too without any help of Sikandar. 

Mahendra has adopted Kulfi after how Sikandar betrayed her and chose Amyra.

In the coming track, Mahendra will take his first step and will appoint Vikram as Kulfi’s Guru. 

And that’s how the troubles will come in Sikandar’s life. 

Sikandar will get annoyed with how Mahendra chose Vikram to be Kulfi’s Guru. 

Where Sikandar will meet Vikram, Vikram will publicly insult Sikandar and will target his self-esteem. 

Moreover, Vikram will also poison Sikandar and Mahendra’s brotherhood while he will also instigate Mahendra against Sikandar. 

Vikram has made Kulfi his puppet to take revenge on Sikandar. 

It will be really interesting to watch how Sikandar will solve this new trouble.

