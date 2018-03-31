Home > Tv > Tv News
Vikram Sharma to debut in Bollywood

31 Mar 2018 05:36 PM

Mumbai:  TV actor Vikram Singh is set to mark his Hindi film debut with a yet-to-be-titled horror film.

Vikram can be currently seen as Balwinder Singh in Discovery Jeet's 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay Yadav.

"It's like a dream come true. Every actor's wish is to grow and want to be a part of Bollywood. I have done many roles in past which help me; all the roles that I have played till date has a getup be it hanuman or now as Balwinder Singh in 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897," said Vikram.

What do you think about Vikram Singh?

"This is for the first time I can be me and show myself to the audience and it feels good to look great and it’s a nice feeling altogether. It is just the start; it's a new story and is different. I had put all my hard work in it and my martial arts training has helped me a lot in fight sequences. I did not take the help of a body double; I did my action sequences myself," added the actor.

On the small screen, Vikram has worked in projects like Ramayan, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Razia Sultan and Ganga.

(Source: IANS)

