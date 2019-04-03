Vikram Singh Chauhan to step into Bollywood, Kushal Tandon's favourite spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor’s next project, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI
Naezy dropped in at YouTube Fan Fest to surprise his fans with an energy packed performance.
Looks like the ‘asli Gully Boy’ Naved Sheikh aka Naezy has become a favourite amongst the millennial crowd. Gully Boy - the film that became a rage and gave an impetus to rap and the hip hop scene in India is inspired partly on Naezy's life.
Launched a week ago at the IPL, NAEZY's new single, Aafat Wapas, has slowly and steadily been growing on the charts, and fanfest was the perfect occasion to engage with his fans as he's currently on a nationwide tour to promote Aafat Waapas.
Naezy stated, “Aafat Wapas is for all my fans who have supported me and patiently waited for my next single. I started my journey on YouTube and I'm happy that YouTube gave me this platform to connect in person with my loyal fan base.”
This single release has been supported by Big Bang Records and Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Naezy has been a pioneer in the genre and has inspired hip hop artists across the country to take to this craft. He will be travelling across cities over the next few weeks to meet his fans to launch this single starting with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Delhi this week. Kushal Tandon's favourite spot
Kushal Tandon is the heartthrob of many. He has charmed audience with his acting skills. He is known for his shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Beyhadh.
The actor has a huge number of followers on Instagram, and he makes sure that he keeps them updated about his life and his ongoing projects.
Recently, Kushal posted a cozy photo of himself in his lavish bedroom. The white walls and the dalmatian print blanket just looked perfect in the picture! Behind his bed was a huge picture of himself!
In the caption, he clearly mentioned that he wants someone who is supportive, warm and with whom he could just curl up and relax. He further mentioned that all these qualities are clearly fulfilled by his bed and his dog! Quite a sense of humour he has! Check out the cozy picture here...
Aamir- Sanjeeda celebrate bestie Remo Dsouza's birthday in a different way
Naagin 3 actor to be Siya's new ally in Manmohini
With the start of summers, vacations are on mind of all our favourite TV celebs. Be it Hina Khan enjoying a beach vacation in Maldives with her family or Benafsha-Priyank vacaying in Goa or Karishma Tanna having fun in New York or Ravi-Sargun returning from a lavish Rajasthan trip, everyone is enjoying their summers with full swing.
Recently, we spotted adorable telly town couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh partying around in Pattaya, Bangkok. Well, they're not alone there, they were celebrating best friend Remo D'souza's birthday. Famous choreographer, reality show judge and filmmaker Remo D'souza partied hard with Aamir Sanjeeda in the party-city Bangkok, and their pictures are totally lit.
Here check out some pictures from the party night:
Zee TV's Manmohini will take a leap of one or two years, and Ram's character will end and Ankit will don a new character named, Rana. Post leap, Ram and Siya will be separated, and Ram will unite with Mohini as Rana, who will turn negative. However, Siya will fight to get him back from Mohini. Retaining the present cast, the makers will revamp the show with a new plot and major twists.
The latest report is Naagin 3 actor Zuber Khan will enter the show. Apparently, he will make his entry as Rajpurohit's son, and his character name will be Vanraj. He will possess the superpower to turn into any animal, and by using his powers, he will save Siya. Interestingly, as the story will progress, Vanraj will fall in love with Siya.Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor’s next project
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most talked about shows of small screen. The show also has a stellar cast and the actors have started bagging accolades all over. While Hina Khan is signing movies one after the other, another actor has bagged a big project.
Sahil Anand will be seen in a big project. He has shared a picture of a set on his social media account and wrote, "something very close to my heart".
Check out his post below:
Star Plus is churning out entertaining content one after the other. From supernatural shows to the love sagas, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the channel bag the number one position on BARC list.
After launching Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the channel is all set to bring another show, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. And the show will mark the return of Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam after Ishqbaaaz. The off-beat promos of the show have already created extensive buzz and now we know when the show will go on air.
The show is all set to go on air from April 22 and will telecast on Monday to Friday at 7pm. Sanam to 'Go Missing' from Super Dancer Chapter 3 this weekend
Sanam Johar who is currently seen in Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 will be seen missing from the show this weekend.
According to media reports, Sanam will not be seen performing this weekend due to an injury. Sanam has injured himself and it happened in a rehearsal during which he fell down from height and faced a ligament tear on his shoulder.
The doctor has advised three weeks of rest, but Sanam will perform next week. The audience will see only Jay performing this week. Peshwa Bajirao actor Rudra Soni bags BIG Bollywood project
Child actor Rudra Soni has been a part of several Bollywood films and TV shows like Tumbbad, Bajirao Mastani, Baal Veer, but he rose to fame by playing the titular role in Sony TV's show Peshwa Bajirao. His fine acting chops have now earned him two very big Bollywood projects.
Rudra will be soon seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer upcoming film Shamshera. The film will also feature big names like Vani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt and is being produced under Yash Raj banner. The film has now gone on floors and is likely to release next year. Rudra shared his excitement about being a part of the film.
Check out the post below: 'Nazar' actress changes her name
Sonyaa is certainly making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Currently, she plays an important role in Star Plus' Nazar. The actress' full name used to be Sonyaa Gupta, but now she has dropped her last name.
According to reports, Sonyaa has dropped her surname Gupta as it invited caste consciousness and standing in the social order. In an interview with Bombay Times, she mentioned how surname doesn't just give away one's caste but also economic status according to some people. And the lady herself doesn't believe in doing so and hence decided to drop the surname.
However, social media platforms need a last name where the actress randomly put 'pink' as her last name a while ago. But that led many to think that it is actually her last name which obviously wasn't the case.
Sonyaa never met her grandparents and hence as a tribute to her grandfather, she adopted the surname of Ayodhya.
So, Sonyaa Gupta is now Sonyaa Ayodhya. He will judge the upcoming season of 'Dance India Dance’
The upcoming season of Dance India Dance has been in the news lately for several reasons and one of the prime ones has been the fact that choreographer Bosco Martis has been roped in to play one of the judges of the show.
The show is currently titled Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions, and it is slated to hit the tube in June. And now, joining the judge's panel is none other than rapper Raftaar.
Yes! That's right. According to reports, Raftaar (Dilin Nair) will be one of the judges on the panel and it is certainly a full circle for the man. If one would remember, Raftaar was one of the participants in Dance India Dance Doubles with his friend Manik over eight years ago. Nach Baliye 2 winners Hussain-Tina Kuwajerwala to be seen in this reality show
Nach Baliye 2 winners Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala made heads turn with their dancing chops in the show, and now they are all set to make a comeback on small screen together again.
It is Colors TV's Kitchen Champion by Arjun Bijlani wherein the duo will be competing against Iqbal Khan and wife Sneha Chhabra- Khan.
Adaa Khan and Arhaan Behll will also grace the show in another episode. Vikram Singh Chauhan to step into Bollywood
Vikram Singh Chauhan, who rose to fame with Jaana Na Dil Se Door, is all set to make his Bollywood debut.
The actor will be making his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films Mardaani 2.
Rani Mukerji, who has amazed the audiences with her phenomenal performance in the 2014 release Mardaani, in which the actress was seen essaying the role of a daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, is back with the sequel of the movie.
