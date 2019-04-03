Vikram Singh Chauhan to step into Bollywood, Kushal Tandon's favourite spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor’s next project, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.



Naezy entertained fans at YouTube Fan Fest



Naezy dropped in at YouTube Fan Fest to surprise his fans with an energy packed performance.



Looks like the ‘asli Gully Boy’ Naved Sheikh aka Naezy has become a favourite amongst the millennial crowd. Gully Boy - the film that became a rage and gave an impetus to rap and the hip hop scene in India is inspired partly on Naezy's life.



Launched a week ago at the IPL, NAEZY's new single, Aafat Wapas, has slowly and steadily been growing on the charts, and fanfest was the perfect occasion to engage with his fans as he's currently on a nationwide tour to promote Aafat Waapas.



Naezy stated, “Aafat Wapas is for all my fans who have supported me and patiently waited for my next single. I started my journey on YouTube and I'm happy that YouTube gave me this platform to connect in person with my loyal fan base.”



This single release has been supported by Big Bang Records and Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Naezy has been a pioneer in the genre and has inspired hip hop artists across the country to take to this craft. He will be travelling across cities over the next few weeks to meet his fans to launch this single starting with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Delhi this week.



Kushal Tandon's favourite spot



Kushal Tandon is the heartthrob of many. He has charmed audience with his acting skills. He is known for his shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Beyhadh.



The actor has a huge number of followers on Instagram, and he makes sure that he keeps them updated about his life and his ongoing projects.



Recently, Kushal posted a cozy photo of himself in his lavish bedroom. The white walls and the dalmatian print blanket just looked perfect in the picture! Behind his bed was a huge picture of himself!



In the caption, he clearly mentioned that he wants someone who is supportive, warm and with whom he could just curl up and relax. He further mentioned that all these qualities are clearly fulfilled by his bed and his dog! Quite a sense of humour he has! Check out the cozy picture here...

View this post on Instagram What’s my type ? Someone who is supportive.someone who is warm , someone can jus curl up and relax with .wait I’m describing my bed and dog again A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Apr 1, 2019 at 4:36am PDT Aamir- Sanjeeda celebrate bestie Remo Dsouza's birthday in a different way



With the start of summers, vacations are on mind of all our favourite TV celebs. Be it Hina Khan enjoying a beach vacation in Maldives with her family or Benafsha-Priyank vacaying in Goa or Karishma Tanna having fun in New York or Ravi-Sargun returning from a lavish Rajasthan trip, everyone is enjoying their summers with full swing.



Recently, we spotted adorable telly town couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh partying around in Pattaya, Bangkok. Well, they're not alone there, they were celebrating best friend Remo D'souza's birthday. Famous choreographer, reality show judge and filmmaker Remo D'souza partied hard with Aamir Sanjeeda in the party-city Bangkok, and their pictures are totally lit.



Here check out some pictures from the party night: View this post on Instagram #friendslikefamily #travel #fun #birthday #thailand @remodsouza @iamsanjeeda @lizelleremodsouza @tanweershaikh07 A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) on Apr 1, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

Naagin 3 actor to be Siya's new ally in Manmohini



Zee TV's Manmohini will take a leap of one or two years, and Ram's character will end and Ankit will don a new character named, Rana. Post leap, Ram and Siya will be separated, and Ram will unite with Mohini as Rana, who will turn negative. However, Siya will fight to get him back from Mohini. Retaining the present cast, the makers will revamp the show with a new plot and major twists.



The latest report is Naagin 3 actor Zuber Khan will enter the show. Apparently, he will make his entry as Rajpurohit's son, and his character name will be Vanraj. He will possess the superpower to turn into any animal, and by using his powers, he will save Siya. Interestingly, as the story will progress, Vanraj will fall in love with Siya.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor’s next project



Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most talked about shows of small screen. The show also has a stellar cast and the actors have started bagging accolades all over. While Hina Khan is signing movies one after the other, another actor has bagged a big project.



Sahil Anand will be seen in a big project. He has shared a picture of a set on his social media account and wrote, "something very close to my heart".



Kushal Tandon supports Gauahar Khan



Payal Rohatgi made some comments about the removal of Muslims which was obviously not taken well by actress Gauahar Khan. The latter replied in her own way and before one would imagine there was a war of words between the duo.



Gauahar received tremendous support from several people and a few celebrities too. However, what mattered most was the support by her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon. As Kushal was indirectly addressed in the saga by Payal and many more things, Kushal decided to take the matter into his own hands and posted a long message tagging Gauahar in it.



Check out below:

@GAUAHAR_KHAN to whome so ever it may concern pic.twitter.com/33XyALeDPO — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 2, 2019 I love you ! @KushalT2803 thank u ! https://t.co/cEQ4Mc0vNi — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) April 2, 2019

