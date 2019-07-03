Vikrant and Harleen shooting for ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful season 2

MUMBAI: 2019 will witness a very unconventional love story, ‘Broken but Beautiful’ which made its way to the audiences’ heart late last year on ALTBalaji, coming back with its second season. With its incredible storyline, soul-stirring music and a stellar cast, the web-series received immense popularity, unprecedented subscription numbers and love from audience as well as renowned Bollywood personalities Like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and many more.

The season 1 of Broken But Beautiful convinces you that there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel. One witnesses how love can be found even in the most unexpected places and people. The powerhouse of talent Vikrant Massey as Veer and Harleen Sethi as Sameera, made their characters convincing, real and believable. The web-series also started the trend of original soundtracks which struck the right chord and also went on to be the chartbusters on YouTube, raking in millions of views.

Having delivered a performance that left a lasting impression, Vikrant Massey said, "The first season received a tremendous response from people and I am glad that the season 2 is happening. It was already something that was planned and I am really happy about it as it is coming soon. I just can’t wait to start shooting for it.”

The climax of Season 1 had Vikrant and Harleen’s characters breaking shackles and moving away from their past, to live life again!! Will Veer and Sameera fall in love in Season 2? We are all waiting to watch what happens as shoot begins today!