Villagers to disown Imli in Colors' Udaan

Colors’ popular show Udaan (Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes with its major twist and turns.

In the recent episodes, Imli (Vidhi Pandya) is going through a tough phase ever since her pregnancy has been announced to everyone. The news has turned out to be a havoc for her because Vivaan (Paras Arora), who cannot become a father has blamed her for sleeping with another man.

Vivaan has gone ahead to blame Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) for Imli’s pregnancy. Now, we hear that the trouble wouldn't stop here for Imli. Wondering what’s going to happen next with her?

Read on –

Our source informs us, “After learning about Imli’s situation, the villagers will now disown Imli claiming that her presence in the village will leave a bad impression on all the ladies. They will start throwing stones on Imli asking her to leave the village. Eventually, Chakor (Meera Deosthale) will come to Imli’s rescue and she will get her out of the situation.

When we contacted Vidhi, she confirmed the development with us.

Will the villagers accept Imli?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.