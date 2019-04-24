Vimarsh Roshan bags Zee TV’s Aghori



Earlier in the day, we reported about Maharana Pratap fame Vineett Kumar being roped in for a pivotal role in the show.



Now, the latest update is that Vimarsh Roshan of C.I.D and Adaalat fame will also join the cast of the show and will have an important role to play.



The show is of the horror genre.



As per reports, Gaurav Chopra and Simran Kaur will be seen as the leads in the show, while Parag Tyaagi will enthrall the audience in a negative avatar.



TellyChakkar also informed the audiences about Eva Grover being replaced by Preeti Puri in the show (Read here: Not Eva Grover but Preeti Puri to join the cast of Zee TV's Aghori).

As promised, TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update on Zee TV’s upcoming show Aghori (Essel Vision Productions).