Resham, Vindhya and Vikram in a new show

Tellychakkar.com has been constantly keeping our readers updated with exclusive news about the upcoming channel Happii.

Recently, we wrote about Shamin Mannan playing the titular role for a comedy show produced by Ideas Unlimited.

Now, we have heard that the makers have roped in popular TV actors namely Resham Tipnis (Satrangi Sasural), Vindhya Tiwary (Badi Doooor Se) and Vikram Kocchar (Sumit Sambhal Lega) for the same.

As per our sources, the story will have three bachelor boys (Vikram and two rookie actors), and a girl, staying in a bungalow. While there will be two unmarried sisters staying opposite to their house.

Shamin’s character will be a simple and bubbly one, who would be staying with the boys. Resham, along with a newbie, will be play the sisters, who would be wooed by the guys. Resham will enact the character of a sexy smart woman, who's on the hunt for a perfect groom.

Now coming to Vindhya’s role, she will be a humourous girl, who would join the boys on Vikram's behest, to make the others jealous.

We buzzed Vindhya but she remained unavailable to comment, while Reshma confirmed the news of her being part of the project.

Happii channel is expected to launch sometime in June (2017).