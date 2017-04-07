Vindhya Tiwary bags Colors' Naagin 2

Colors’ popular supernatural drama Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is set to unfold another interesting twist with a new entrant.

Pretty and talented actress Vindhya Tiwary, who was last seen in SAB TV’s Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain, has bagged a prominent role in Naagin 2 and her entry will bring forth a lot of twists in the ongoing episodes.

Our source informs us, “Vindhya has been roped in to play Takshika who will be a very powerful Naagin. Now, Shivangi (Mouni Roy) will use Takshika’s power to kill Shesha (Adaa Khan).”

Vindhya has already started shooting for the show.

When we contacted Vindhya, she confirmed her entry, and said, “I am delighted that I am finally working with Ekta Kapoor. Just like the entire industry, I have always wanted to work with her, but somehow things never materialized.”

“It’s always a great feeling to be a part of the number one show which is also helmed by Ekta; there’s a lot to learn from her. Naagin 2 is the number one show and has a very talented team of actors. They have been really warm and welcoming and I am thoroughly enjoying my new role and looking forward to a great journey,” added Vindhya.

Good luck Vindhya.