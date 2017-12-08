Vineet Kumar and Abhilasha Jhakar lock their marriage date!

The handsome hunk Vineet Kumar Chaudhary who has done shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 2 got engaged to his long time girlfriend and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Abhilasha Jakhar on April 2 in a close-knit affair.

Vineet and Abhilasha were in a relationship from the last 6 years and the couple planned to get married in December this year.

And now we hear, the man, who currently impresses his fans through his stint in Star Plus show Chakravyuh has zeroed down on his marriage date!

Vineet averred, “I will tie the knot on 4 February next year.”

Congratulations Vineet and Abhilasha!