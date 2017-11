Actor, Vinit Kakar, who is currently seen in the mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesha on Sony TV, says that he enjoys bonding and spending time with children.

"I have a special place for children in my life. I enjoy spending time with them. I like talking and playing with them. I'm a very emotional person," Vinit said in a statement.

Vinit has earlier appeared in shows like Rudra Ke Rakshak on Big Magic and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman on Sony TV.

(Source: IANS)