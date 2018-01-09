Vinit Kakar reveals the reason behind his replacement in Padmavtar Shree Krishna

The last time we wrote about Vinit Kakar, we mentioned about him being locked to essay an important role in Padmavtar Shree Krishna (Penninsula Pictures) on &TV.



However, the lad was soon replaced by the Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) actor, Athar Siddiqui.



When questioned about the reason behind the replacement, he quipped, “Apparently after shooting, the channel thought that I look to young for the character. “



The actor who has acted in a range of mythological shows in the past has given a powerful performance so far. While there are a couple of shows in the offering, Vinit is currently focusing on the launch of a venture he started last year - high-end vacation villas on the hills of Igatpuri.



Speaking about the same, Vinit said, “The idea of turning an entrepreneur and starting up with this particular business clicked me when a couple of my cousins started this. I am planning to launch one of the villas in a couple of days. Named Trident Villas and Holidays, they are premium vacay drops I am extremely excited and I hope this venture is a success.”



Good luck Vinit!