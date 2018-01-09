Hot Downloads

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vinit Kakar reveals the reason behind his replacement in Padmavtar Shree Krishna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2018 06:35 PM

The last time we wrote about Vinit Kakar, we mentioned about him being locked to essay an important role in Padmavtar Shree Krishna (Penninsula Pictures) on &TV.

However, the lad was soon replaced by the Chandra Nandini (Star Plus) actor, Athar Siddiqui.

When questioned about the reason behind the replacement, he quipped, “Apparently after shooting, the channel thought that I look to young for the character. “

The actor who has acted in a range of mythological shows in the past has given a powerful performance so far. While there are a couple of shows in the offering, Vinit is currently focusing on the launch of a venture he started last year - high-end vacation villas on the hills of Igatpuri.

Speaking about the same, Vinit said, “The idea of turning an entrepreneur and starting up with this particular business clicked me when a couple of my cousins started this. I am planning to launch one of the villas in a couple of days. Named Trident Villas and Holidays, they are premium vacay drops I am extremely excited and I hope this venture is a success.”

Good luck Vinit!

Tags > Star Plus, Chandra Nandini, Athar Siddiqui, Vinit Kakar, Padmavtar Shree Krishna, Penninsula Pictures, &TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top