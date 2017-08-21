Actor Vinit Kakar, best known for his role of Mahaparshva in popular TV show "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman", will next be seen as Gajmukhasur in upcoming mythological show "Vighnaharta Ganesh".

Besides "Vighnaharta Ganesh", Vinit has also joined the cast of TV show "Rudra Ke Rakshak". The actor will play negative roles in both the shows.

"I am enjoying my negative roles. They are different from each other. Being a mythological show, ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh' will give me a chance to experience a totally different world. I am excited to see how my role of Gajmukhasur will be received by the audience," Vinit said in a statement.

He will be seen as a vampire in "Rudra Ke Rakshak".

Vinit is also set to appear in upcoming film "Kannu" along with "Airlift" fame actress Taranjit Kaur.

(Source: IANS)