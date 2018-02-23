Vinit Kakar turns a year older

Mumbai: Actor Vinit Kakar who turns a year older and is proud being 30 feels birthdays should be celebrated every year.

"Birthdays should be celebrated. Age should be celebrated. Making it one day to the next and trying to improve ourselves every step of the way should be celebrated. With not keeping the age in much concern, in fact, it should be enjoyed and celebrated the older we get. Life can be filled with so many unexpected twists and turns, pits and peaks, and to say we’ve made it another year is something to be acknowledged," expressed Vinit Kakar.

The actor is currently playing the lead antagonist in Vighnaharta Ganesha as Andhakasur on Sony TV.

(Also Read: Vinit Kakar to enter Paramavtar Shree Krishna)

Talking about Birthday memories, he shared, "When we were younger, most of us knew that having a birthday meant having a birthday party, getting treated special, not getting in trouble and getting presents and cupcakes. When we were younger, birthday parties were where we decided who the great friends are; you know, the ones who would give you that birthday present that you secretly eyed and left not-so-subtle hints about or those who loved chocolate cake as much as you. When we were younger, birthdays were fun social events that we would eagerly wait to celebrate it."

Vinit was previously seen in television shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Rudra ke Rakshak.

Talking about his birthday resolution, he said, "On professional front, I want to do positive roles now. I have done lots of negative, now I want to experience something new and personally I am at good phase of my life and enjoying every moment."