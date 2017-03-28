Vinita Joshi gets her first big break in Gujarati cinema

Vinita Joshi who was last seen in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka is excited with her first big break in Gujarati cinema!!

The actress who is presently in Ahmedabad shooting for the urban based movie is completely in awe of the place and culture of the city.

Says Vinita, “I am here in Ahmedabad for the first time. I am really enjoying this city and its vibes. This is going to be my first Gujarati film and I am happy about it. The movie has a lot of potential and I have enjoyed shooting for it. Also, I am binging on the lovely Gujju food. Overall, this visit to Ahmedabad has been really happening.”

On her plans of working in TV, Vinita avers, “I am taking it as it comes. I have no such plans of taking a break from TV.”

Talking about the movie, Vinita states, “This untitled film will be about four central characters, their journey of life, ups and downs. This story represents today’s youth. Viewers will get involved watching the film and it will definitely make them feel that they are not alone stuck in such situations. I have great expectations from this story as it is very relatable. I personally feel it can become a path-breaking film in Urban Gujju film history.”

The movie also stars Malhar Thakar, Hardik Sanghani, Esha Kansara.

Here’s wishing Vinita all the very best.