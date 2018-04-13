Vinny Arora to enter Colors’ Laado 2

Mumbai: Popular actress Vinny Arora, who was last seen on Colors’ much loved show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) has bagged a new show.

We hear that Vinny is set to enter Colors’ popular daily drama Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardani (Dhaval Gada).

Our source informs us that Vinny has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series and her entry will bring new twists in tale. We tried reaching out to Vinny but she remained unavailable for a comment.

What do you think about Udann and Laado 2?

Are you excited to see Vinny’s entry in Laado? Do share your thoughts with us.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.