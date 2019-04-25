News

Viral video: Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 08:04 PM
MUMBAI: It looks like actress Ankita Lokhande doesn’t shy away from opening up about her love life in public anymore.

After her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita found love again in business man Vicky Jain.

Ankita, who gained immense accolades for her role as Jhalkara Bai in film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, sealed her relationship with Vicky with a kiss at a wedding function.

Ankita and Vicky were busy dancing and having good time. That is when Ankita held Vicky in her arms and planted a kiss on Vicky’s lips.

This romantic video was captured by Ankita’s good friend and actor Arjun Bijlani. Take a look!

Looking at these videos, we are sure there is some truth to the rumours of them getting married soon!

