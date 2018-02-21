Virat Kohli wishes Lucknow Nawabs for BCL

Mumbai: Not everyone is lucky enough to get wishes from the captain of team India, Virat Kohli. But team Lucknow Nawab surely is.

The team is playing very well in Anand Mishra and Ekta Kapoor's MTV BCL and this morning they woke up to a video of Virat Kohli wishing them best of luck for the tournament.

Speaking about the wish, the captain of the team Shruti Ulfat says, "It feels awesome to wake up to such an inspiring video. It is really amazing that we got a message wishing us luck from the best cricketer in the world. Thank you Virat ... We love you!"

Zain Imam, one of the key players of the team further adds, "It's an encouragement coming from none other than the captain of Indian team.-As they would say -- straight from the horse's mouth."

Apart from Virat Kohli, the ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav from team India also wished Lucknow Nawabs.