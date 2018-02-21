Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Virat Kohli wishes Lucknow Nawabs for BCL

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2018 06:12 PM

Mumbai: Not everyone is lucky enough to get wishes from the captain of team India, Virat Kohli. But team Lucknow Nawab surely is.

The team is playing very well in Anand Mishra and Ekta Kapoor's MTV BCL and this morning they woke up to a video of Virat Kohli wishing them best of luck for the tournament.

Speaking about the wish, the captain of the team Shruti Ulfat says, "It feels awesome to wake up to such an inspiring video. It is really amazing that we got a message wishing us luck from the best cricketer in the world. Thank you Virat ... We love you!"

Zain Imam, one of the key players of the team further adds, "It's an encouragement coming from none other than the captain of Indian team.-As they would say -- straight from the horse's mouth."

Apart from Virat Kohli, the ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav from team India also wished Lucknow Nawabs.

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, MTV BCL, Shruti Ulfat, Hardik Pandya, Lucknow Nawab, Virat Kohli,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs have a ball of a time at the BCL's...

Celebs have a ball of a time at the BCL's after party
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days