Virat’s bare body act to make Adhiraj envious in Jeet Gayi...

Mumbai: The new entrant Saahil Uppal has spiced up the drama in Zee TV’s Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More (Jay Production).

Saahil, who was last seen in Colors’ Swabhimaan, has entered the show as Virat, Devi’s (Yesha Rughani) best friend from Delhi. Though Devi and Virat are good friends, Adhiraj (Krrip Suri) is getting insecure with their closeness.

We already know how Adhiraj does not like Virat as he thinks that he will take Devi away from this life.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Virat will suffer from some allergy. Hence, he will go bare body to feel relieved. When Devi will learn that Virat is keeping unwell she decides to meet him. However, Devi meeting Virat will leave Adhiraj envious and angry.

Devi will apply some ointment and Adhiraj will think that Devi is kissing the shirtless Virat. This confusion will lead to lot of problems between Devi and Adhiraj.

Will Devi manage to clear Adhiraj’s confusion?

What do you think of Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More?

When TellyChakkar called up Saahil, he shared, “It is lovely to shoot with Jeet Gayi team. The entire cast is very sweet. My character of Virat is very flamboyant. It is interesting to play this role as I am not at all like Virat in real life. He is very talkative and even in serious situations he thinks and reacts comically. I hope viewers are enjoying watching the current drama.”