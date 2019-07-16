News

Vishal Aditya Singh says Madhurima Tulli’s temper is bad

16 Jul 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Dance lovers can’t keep calm as Nach Baliye 9 will premiere on 19th July 2019. Produced by Salman Khan, the upcoming season of the dance reality has a new format. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes.

Talking about exes, recently, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tulli made news as the ex-lovers had an argument on-the-set of Nach Baliye 9. When SpotboyE.com asked Vishal what exactly happened on the sets, he said, “Yes, we had an argument on Nach Baliye 9 sets.” When prodded further, the actor said, “Madhurima’s temper is bad.”

So, what will happen to their performance in the competition? And how does he intend to spark the chemistry on dance floor? To this, he told the portal, "Main pyaar mein tha, ab nahi hoon. And if it’s about the chemistry while dancing with each other, then I can perform with a stranger also. I will give my best is what I can tell you now.”

