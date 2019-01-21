News

Vishal Dadlani reveals his love and it is definitely not Music!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 02:04 PM
MUMBAI: A talented music composer, producer and an electrifying singer, Vishal Dadlani dons several hats and aces every role with utmost ease. But there’s one something that the world doesn’t know about this multi-talented man. Vishal Dadlani has a profound love for paragliding! On the show, Secret Side with Akasa on MTV Beats, Vishal in a candid chat expressed his desire of recording a song in the sky, making it a one-of-its-kind and we can totally imagine how adventurous and thrilling it will be! 

Not only this, Dadlani spilled the beans on his hit song ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’ and how the song had left everyone teary eyed with its lyrics and beats. While he continued to make interesting revelations, he also went on to give interesting viewpoints about his counterparts,  Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar. Interesting, isn’t it? Watch the lesser-known side of Vishal as he gets on a fun ride with host and singer Akasa Singh only on ‘Secret Side with Akasa’ on MTV Beats.
