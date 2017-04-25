Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Vishal gets punched by co-actor on Jaat Ki Jugni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 03:07 PM

Vishal Vashishta, who has been shooting death-defying stunts on Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashmi Sharma Productions), is going the extra mile to make all the action and stunts look as real as possible. Recently while performing a fight sequence, the actor mistakenly got punched by one of the junior artist on the set.

The scene required Bittu (Vishal) to save Munni (Madirakshi Mundle) from goons. However while enacting the fight scene, a junior artist actually punched Vishal. Fortunately, Vishal did not face any major injury. In fact, he started laughing and made the junior artist comfortable when he started apologising.

When contacted, Vishal said, "Such incidents happen only when actors give their cent per cent in every scene. I and the actor, who by mistake punched me laughed and continued performing the scene."

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags > Vishal Vashishta, Jaat Ki Jugni, Rashmi Sharma Productions, Madirakshi Mundle,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top