"Peshwa Bajirao" fame actor Vishal Jethwa will next be seen essaying the role of Lord Krishna in mythological show "Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna".

Vishal will replace actor Bhavesh Balchandani in the show as Lord Krishna.

"Mythological and historical shows always attract me and hence whenever I get an offer of either genre, I don't think much and say ‘yes'. I have seen episodes of ‘Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna' and I really like the show. I am glad to be a part of the show and happy to play Lord Krishna," Vishal said in a statement.

"Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna" is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)