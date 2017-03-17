Vishal Jethwa, Rehaan Roy and Jaanvi Sangwan to enter Colors’ Thapki Pyar Ki

Colors’ popular show Thapki Pyar Ki (SOL and Shoonya Square) will see the entry of a new family!!

Well, all will be hunky dory for Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) and Bihaan (Manish Goplani) with Sankar (Dolly Chawla) getting exposed in the culmination of the present track!!

The next track will deal with yet another major problem for Thapki...

This new Rajasthani family will create turmoil which will bring about a track wherein Thapki’s daughter Bani will get kidnapped!!

Entering the show will be two handsome youngsters Rehaan Roy and Vishal Jethwa.

Rehaan has recently been part of Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha, while Vishal is presently part of Peshwa Bajirao.

Also entering the show will be seasoned actor Jaanvi Sangwan, who is also doing Ghulaam on Life OK.

As per sources, “The Rajasthani family will have a penchant of getting their younger son, essayed by Vishal Jethwa married to Thapki’s kiddo daughter. Jaanvi Sangwan will play the new antagonist who will be the mother to two sons. She will be hell-bent in getting her younger son married to a small girl.”

When contacted, Vishal Jethwa and Jaanvi confirmed their entry in the show.

We could not reach out to Rehaan though.

Are you ready for this new twist in the tale in Thapki?