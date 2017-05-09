Vishal Karwal to don the role of Lord Vishnu in &TV’s next

The holy tunes will once again ring on your TV sets.

&TV is all set to launch a mytho drama Krishna, produced by Peninsula Productions.

As already reported in the media, Neha Sargam, Gungun Uprari, Sachin Shroff and Romanch Mehta are part of the show.

Now, Tellychakkar.com has exclusive information that handsome hunk Vishal Karwal will play the iconic role of Lord Vishnu in the upcoming daily.

As readers would know, Vishal, who rose to fame via reality series Roadies and Splitsvilla, found a calling in mytho genre with his portrayal of Krishna in Dwarkadheesh - Bhagwaan Shree Krishn. He then played the role again in Naagarjun, and was quoted saying he enjoys enacting the rich characters.

Luckily for him, the dashing actor will once again don the ‘godly’ avatar, as he will play the central character of Vishnu in the &TV project. Neha Sargam, will play his companion, as Goddess Lakshmi.

Sources inform that the team has already begun shooting and it will hit TV screens soon.

When we called Vishal, he confirmed his entry but refused to further talk about it.

Producer Nissar Parwez on his part, was busy in a shoot and asked us to call later.

Are you excited to witness the dramatic tale of Krishna once again on TV? Hit the comment box below to share your thoughts.