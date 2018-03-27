Home > Tv > Tv News
Vishal Malhotra aspired to be pilot

Mumbai:  Actor Vishal Malhotra, popular for featuring in the Mauka Mauka cricket commercials, says its been his dream to become a pilot.

He is currently essaying the role of Shrikant Reddy on the Sony Entertainment Television show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.

In the current track, Vishal will get an opportunity to fulfill his dream of being a pilot, courtesy the helicopter sequence, for which he was seated on the pilot's seat.

"It's been a dream to become a pilot and fly in the skies of the country and beyond. I am thankful to my profession and Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai production crew that helped to partially fulfill my dream," Vishal said in a statement.

"I was always fascinated with flying and it was my sister who inspired me to pursue the Commercial Pilot License Course. For some reason, I couldn't pursue it, but you never know what the future holds. I may still become a pilot in real life," he added.

(Source: IANS)

