Vishal Malhotra cast in 'Yeh Pyaar Nahi...'

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2018 05:44 PM

Mumbai: Actor Vishal Malhotra, who shot to fame with the Mauka Mauka cricket commercials, has joined the cast of the upcoming show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.

In the upcoming show of Sony Entertainment Television channel, he will play the role of the brother of the female lead, Anushka Reddy.

The show revolves around a modern-day love story written and produced by Dilip Jha.

"The best part about the entire project is that I belong to Delhi and it feels nice that we are shooting in the capital for our new show Yeh Pyaar Nahi To Kya Hai," Vishal said in a statement.

"My on-screen character is that of Shrikant Reddy, the elder son of Krishnakant Reddy, who looks for support from his father. He is a focussed businessman and has an attitude to match it," he added.

Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai will premiere on March 19.

(Source: IANS)

