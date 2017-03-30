Vishal Patni to enter Sony TV’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan

Actor Vishal Patni will be the next big entry in Sony TV and Contiloe’s mythological, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan.

Patni was last seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in Suryaputra Karn.

In Hanuman, he will go on to essay the mighty role of Nikumbh, the son of Kumbhakarn, who will take on the reins left by Raavan post his death. This will be a continuity role that that will gain prominence in the track ahead.

When contacted, Vishal Patni confirmed his entry in the show. His introductory sequence will air coming Monday.

Watch for this new drama in Hanuman!!