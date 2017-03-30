Hot Downloads

Vishal Patni to enter Sony TV’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 03:05 PM

Actor Vishal Patni will be the next big entry in Sony TV and Contiloe’s mythological, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan

Patni was last seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in Suryaputra Karn. 

In Hanuman, he will go on to essay the mighty role of Nikumbh, the son of Kumbhakarn, who will take on the reins left by Raavan post his death. This will be a continuity role that that will gain prominence in the track ahead. 

When contacted, Vishal Patni confirmed his entry in the show. His introductory sequence will air coming Monday.

Watch for this new drama in Hanuman!!

