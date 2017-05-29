Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vishal Patni joins Sony TV’s Porus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2017 07:18 PM

Another talented actor is all set to join the cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming period drama Porus produced by Swastik.

The show, which will feature a magnificent star cast, has roped in the very handsome and muscular actor Vishal Patni.

Vishal has earlier played pivotal roles in Sony TV’s Suryaputra Karn and Hanuman.

As per our sources, Vishal will portray the character of a Persian warrior. Initially his role will be positive, and later turn out to be negative.

When we contacted Vishal, he shared, “After playing the role Nikumbh in Hanuman, I am all set for another exiting role on TV. As it is a Persian character, I had to grow my beard and hair to give justice to my role. Also I am continuously working on my look and diet. I am spending hours in gym to get the proper shape. I hope I give total justice to my new character as I always did. I am sure people who follow me, will enjoy watching me.”

The other actors who are part of the project are Rati Pandey, Laksh, Rohit Purohit,, Chirag Jani, Suhani Dhanki, Ira Dubey, Praneet Bhat, Akanksha Juneja, Shraddha Mussle, Rishikesh Pandey, Riya Deepsi and others.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates! 

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Vishal Patni, Rati Pandey, Laksh, Rohit Purohit, Chirag Jani, Suhani Dhanki, Ira Dubey, Praneet Bhat, Akanksha Juneja, Shraddha Mussle, Rishikesh Pandey, Riya Deepsi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top