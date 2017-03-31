Hot Downloads

Vishal Puri to enter Life OK's Ghulaam

31 Mar 2017 06:00 PM

Talented actor Vishal Puri, who was last seen in Colors’ supernatural drama Naagin 2, is set to enter Life OK’s popular daily Ghulaam (Parin Multimedia).

We now hear that Vishal has replaced actor Jay Yadav from the popular daily who is seen as Jageer.

For the uninitiated, Jageer is the eldest son of the family, who is quite sharp by brain. Vishal’s entry will bring forth a lot of twist and turns in the forthcoming episodes.

When we contacted Vishal, he said, “I had to do a lot of homework in terms of speaking Haryanvi language. I had spent some time with the people who are well versed with the language to polish mine. I have given my best and hope that the audience will like it.”

Good luck Vishal.

