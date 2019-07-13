Vishal Singh says he had inhibitions to participate in Nach Baliye 9 with his ex

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is soon set to return to the television screens with a new season. This season’s format has been spiced up. Produced by Salman Khan, this season will star not just real life couples, but also exes. Chandrakanta fame Vishal Aditya Singh is all set to participate in Nach Baliye 9 and he is reportedly participating with his ex Madhurima Tuli.

Vishal revealed that initially he had inhibitions to be seen with his ex. He told TimesofIndia.com, “I am an emotional person when it comes to relationships. I came to Mumbai at the age of 23 and that’s when I started exploring relationships and had a girlfriend. I didn’t want people to comment or speak dirty about me or my ex on a public platform. I wanted to avoid all these. My friends told me there are many exes who work together in different walks of life and they told me try.”

The actor also participated in the show so that he can stay connected with the audience. He further told the daily, “It’s because of the love of the audience I wanted to participate in this show and this is my first reality show.”

However, when he was asked if he is paired opposite his Chandrakanta co-star and rumoured ex, he said, “I am not paired opposite Madhurima. She is not my partner.”