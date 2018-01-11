Home > Tv > Tv News
Vishal Vashishtha has found a new hobby

11 Jan 2018
We all know that work can be utmost fun when you do what you love!
 
Something similar occurred on the set of Star Bharat’s recently launched show Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. The lead actor, Vishal Vashishtha, who plays Kanhaiya, a 'bawarchi', has finally found his calling. 
 
 
He is now learning to cook in real life and is already giving it his absolute best. In fact, to excel in his role as a ‘bawarchi’, he tries to cook his own food whenever he has time. 
 
Speaking about his new found love, Vishal shared, “Eating remains an elaborate exercise on the sets. An actor usually adapts to his character and tries to deliver a perfect shot and it is my character which has led me to try my hand at cooking. I decided to learn cooking to get the feel of the character better. I am still at a learning stage and I hope to be better someday.”
 
Best wishes, Vishal!
 
