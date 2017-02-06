Vishal Vashishtha to play protagonist in Sony TV’s upcoming?

The Valentine’s Day week is set to begin. It means love and romance brimming in the air.

TV shows, which have love as the bedrock of its plots, will get more sugary this season by making actors take the extra dip in the syrup of mush.

On identical lines, Sony Entertainment Television is set to launch a new love story, said to be the ‘modernised’ version of Romeo-Juliet, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions.

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Siya Ke Ram fame Madirakshi Mundle will play the female lead.

Now, talking about the part of the male protagonist, there’s a conjecture (Karan Johar’s favourite word) on who will be signed for the coveted role opposite Madirakshi.

Well, we have a certain whiff, which might not be entirely definitive at this point of time but could prove concrete if sources don’t eat back their words.

A credible industry informer shares with us that Kolkata boy Vishal Vashishtha will, in most probability, go on to bag the prized part.

Adds the source, “The toss up is between Shakti Arora and Vishal, and it seems the latter will emerge triumphant.”

Vishal entered the gates of small screen with Crazy Stupid Ishq and found fame with shows like Veera and Gangaa.

The new venture, as per sources, will go on floors soon.

We buzzed Vishal and producer Rashmi Sharma to solicit a comment but did not hear from them till the time of filing the article.

