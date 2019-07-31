News

Vishamber to die in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase a shocking twist.

In the earlier episode, Mishti exposes Kunal in front of everyone.

In addition, she confesses her love for Abeer. The latter stands by her and reciprocates his feelings too.

This does not go down well with Meenakshi. She is furious.

Meenakshi then tells Vishamber to end Abeer and Mishti’s love story. She threatens to break Kunal and Kuhu’s alliance if he does not do so.

Subsequently, as per Meenakshi’s orders, Kunal breaks his marriage alliance with Kuhu.

Kunal makes Kuhu understand the situation without even thinking about his feelings for Kuhu.

He does not realize that Meenakshi is just using him to fulfil her motives.

Kuhu cries bitterly on losing her love Kunal, and Varsha is also devastated on seeing Kuhu break down.

Vishamber suddenly suffers from an attack and collapses.

What will happen next?

Stay tuned to know.

