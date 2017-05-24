Vishnu Sharma to enter Sony TV’s Peshwa Bajirao

Sony TV’s popular historical drama Peshwa Bajirao (Sphere Origins) is set to witness a new entry in its upcoming episodes.

Talented actor Vishnu Sharma, who was last seen in Colors’ popular daily Kasam, has been roped in to play a key role in the magnum opus tale.

Our source informs us that he will be introduced as Maratha Sardar Bappaji Ketkar and Balaji (Manish Wadhwa) comes to take help. Bappaji’s character is going to be grey, and his entry will unfold new twists in the storyline.”

When we contacted Vishnu, he confirmed the news with us.

