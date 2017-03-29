Hot Downloads

News

Vivaan and Chakor to go through a ‘test of time’ in Colors’ Udann

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 05:22 PM

Colors’ popular show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) will soon see a huge showdown in the relationship of Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Vivaan (Paras Arora). 

Well, all the problems will creep up when Chakor will get hold of the proof against Ranjana (Ginnie Virdi) that she killed her husband Manohar. 

However, Vivaan will overhear this confrontation and will look for the proof that Chakor has.

On getting the proof, he will confront his own mother and will also attempt to kill her. 

However, Ranjana will turn the tide in her favour by seeking an apology for killing his father. She will also drive it into Vivaan’s mind that Chakor always knew about the truth and that she has hidden it from Vivaan for a long time. 

Upon hearing this, Vivaan will be shocked, and will want to confront Chakor!!

Will this development screw up the rapport between Chakor and Vivaan?

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them. 

Watch this space for more updates.

