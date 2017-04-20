Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Vivaan to blame Sooraj for Imli's pregnancy in Udaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2017 07:41 PM

Get ready to witness some high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes of Colors' popular daily Udaan (Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

Yes, the upcoming pregnancy drama is going to keep viewers hooked to the series.

According to the ongoing episodes, Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has shared the good news about her pregnancy with Vivaan (Paras Arora) but things didn't go as per her expectation.

Vivaan knowing well that he cannot become a father lost his temper when Imli shared the news with her. Now, we hear that a major drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the popular daily.

Our source informs us, “Vivaan will confront Imli to know who is the father of the child. Eventually, he will blame Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) for impregnating Imli. Next, a major tiff between Vivaan and Sooraj will happen while Chakor (Meera Deosthale) will try convincing Vivaan that Sooraj is innocent.”

Will Chakor be able to convince Vivaan? Well, only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Udaan, Guroudev Bhalla, Dhaval Gada, Meera Deosthale, Vijayendra Kumeria, Paras Arora,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top