Vivaan to blame Sooraj for Imli's pregnancy in Udaan

Get ready to witness some high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes of Colors' popular daily Udaan (Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

Yes, the upcoming pregnancy drama is going to keep viewers hooked to the series.

According to the ongoing episodes, Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has shared the good news about her pregnancy with Vivaan (Paras Arora) but things didn't go as per her expectation.

Vivaan knowing well that he cannot become a father lost his temper when Imli shared the news with her. Now, we hear that a major drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the popular daily.

Our source informs us, “Vivaan will confront Imli to know who is the father of the child. Eventually, he will blame Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) for impregnating Imli. Next, a major tiff between Vivaan and Sooraj will happen while Chakor (Meera Deosthale) will try convincing Vivaan that Sooraj is innocent.”

Will Chakor be able to convince Vivaan? Well, only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.