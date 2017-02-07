Vivaan to shed ‘positivity’, embrace ‘evil’ in Colors’ Udann

Colors’ popular show Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) has successfully given all the prime characters uplift in terms of presentation and graph, in order to keep the viewers glued to the show.

The recent ‘Bandhua’ track has seen Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) in new light with him being forced to surrender himself before Kamal (Sai Ballal).

Now, the other hero on the show Vivaan (Paras Arora) will go through a sudden transformation!!

The pleasant and ever-helpful Vivaan will be thrown out of the window, and in will come the angry, frustrated Vivaan whose life has seen a sea-change from the point where he has gotten to know that he cannot become a father...

Yes, Vivan will be shown as an angry young man, always upset and grumpy about whatever is happening with him.

As per sources, “Nothing is going right for Vivaan at the moment. He is already subjected to lot of humiliation with a molestation case happening. With him getting to know of the big truth of him not able to have a kid, he will be submerged in sorrow. He will struggle hard to keep this truth away from Imli (Vidhi Pandya). Also, he will want to win back the faith of Kamal in order to get money to stop the molestation case from proceeding further.”

Also, in the coming episodes, Vivaan will be seen blaming Tejaswini (Prachee Pathak) for his health condition. He will hold her responsible for his condition, as she was the one who had administered all the drugs on him.

In a shocking sequence, Vivaan will almost strangulate Tejaswini for her misdeeds.

Will this change of behaviour in Vivaan make him negative?

When contacted, Paras told us, “Yes, there will be shift in the character of Vivaan. I am glad that I am getting to portray lot of variations in one show.”

Watch this engrossing track in Colors’ Udann.