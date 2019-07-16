News

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya redefine Mills and Boons romance

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 03:37 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most adored couples of telly town, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have once again managed to make their fans go 'awww' on their charm.

The duo as always has been the perfect support system to one another, both professionally and personally. Divyanka is quite the household name and is much loved for her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, while Vivek Dahiya was seen acing the role of Raj in Star Plus' Qayamat Ki Raat.

The adorable duo completed three years of marital bliss a few days ago. However, Vivek was hospitalized owing to an intestinal infection and liver abscess. However, Divyanka and Vivek's family surprised him in the hospital with their anniversary cake.

The two give us major relationship goals and take romance to a new level with their love for each other.

Vivek and Divyanka redefine Mills and Boons romance.

Check out a few of their images here!

