Vivek Dahiya is excited to live a 'CORPORATE' life; Is he QUITTING acting?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 02:45 PM
MUMBAI: Television actor Vivek Dahiya was in news recently when reports of his death in the supernatural thriller Qayamat Ki Raat appeared in news publications only to later learn about a supposed leap in the show.

After a series of tryst with some interesting characters and costume drama, Vivek who initially started out as this flamboyant lover boy Raj, his role gradually transitioned to taking the supernatural route playing the antagonist Tantrik himself to being a Ghost, a Vampire and also Avengers inspired Hulk on the show.

After the leap Vivek will be seen playing a suave family  and   a businessman  and   will be seen in dapper clothing wearing formals  and   semi-formals with matured shade to his role. Vivek believes he can easily relate to this role, 'I worked as a business analyst in the UK before moving to Mumbai to pursue acting. I loved my job and   the exposure helped my confidence  and   I enjoyed every bit of my work but life had other plans. In my line of work, I did get to play some really fun roles but I'll get to relive the corporate life again as Qayamat... takes a leap. This one's is easy  and   also fun. Let's see what's more in store for Raj.'
