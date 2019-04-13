News

Vivek Dahiya remembers his Qayamat Ki Raat days

13 Apr 2019 05:20 PM

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is one of the most celebrated television celebrities. The actor was last seen in Star Plus’ show Qayamat Ki Raat, and he has wooed the audience with his performance as Raj in the serial.    

Qayamat Ki Raat started out on a good note when it launched, but then it saw a drastic drop and the show had to go offline. It was a supernatural serial and had Vivek and Karishma Tanna in lead roles.

It has been quite a few months since the TV series has gone off air, and of course, the actors are missing the show, the crew, and the good time they had on the sets. Well, recently, Vivek took to social media and shared a still from the serial and said those were the days when Qayamat was ruling and he couldn’t believe how time flies by.

Well, post the show, Vivek has been missing from television and all his fans and well-wishers would want to see him soon on screen. He will be soon seen in the new season of Box Cricket league.

