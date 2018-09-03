Vivek Dahiya’s Bollywood dance moves, Porus completes 200 episodes, Hiten Tejwani's fun time with kids and other Telly updates

: Yet again we bring some more news and happenings from the world of television. Read and see what your favourite television stars are up to.The Sony TV show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai was launched in March and was appreciated for its crisp script and the performance of the ensemble cast. However, the show too fell prey to the number game and aired its last episode yesterday, barely after five months of being launched. But the show has left behind some fond memories for the lead pair Namit and Palak, for obvious reasons. The duo got emotional and posted a long message, thanking fans.Porus, Sony TV's mega series by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, completes 200 episodes today. The Laksh Lalwani, Rati Pandey and Rohit Purohit-starrer enjoyed huge success. It is touted to be one the best mythological and historical shows with magnanimous sets and VFX on Indian small screen. The team celebrated to mark the achievement of reaching the milestone of completing 200 episodes. Here are some of the pictures from the celebration.

Taher Shabbir aka Arshad from Bepannaah had to shoot a Janmashthami special dahi handi sequence for the show despite having a fever of 103 degrees. However, the scene did turn out to be epic and he went on to thank co-stars Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget for their support during the shoot.

Barun Sobti, who has impressed audiences with his finesse in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is one of the most sought after actors in the television space. Barun will soon be seen in a new web series on Voot titled Asura, which will be a psychological crime thriller. He has been roped in to play the lead character, NikhiAshwin Kaushal is all set to enter Colors' Tu Aashiqui. According to reports, he'll be seen playing a criminal lawyer named Dinesh Khandelwal, who has never lost any case in his life. His character will be more of negative and manipulative yet smart.In one of his Twitter chats, actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently a part of Dance Deewane and Ishq Mein Marjawan, was asked: what is that one thing that he would like to change about Indian Television. In response, the actor mentioned about the working hours and the concept of finite series.Hiten Tejwani shows what we are talking about in a video. He has shared some insane fun family moments with his fans this morning. In the video, he is seen playing and dancing with his kids and is definitely having the best time of his life. Through this adorable video, he is giving us major parenting goals.Sony TV’s popular show Dil Hi Toh Hai, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see a major replacement. As per sources, noted actor Chaitanya Choudhary will be replacing Ashay Dogra in the serial. Akshay has a film commitment and this will make him face date issues with the show. Hence, he decided to opt out and shoot for the movie.Rohit and Anita are one of the most loved off-screen couples on television. Recently, Rohit shared a video wherein the two are seen enjoying romantic dance. The couple looks adorable. Here check out-Karishma Tanna has shared a dancing video of her co-stars Vivek Dahiya and Sumit Bhardwaj. In the video, the boys are dancing to the song ‘Kajrare’ from the movie Bunty Aur Babli. They seem to be enjoying their dance moves.



Leena aka Tanu’s fun time on the set of Kumkum Bhagya



Leena, who plays the role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya, has shared some videos and photos featuring off-screen moments. It seems the actor is having some fun time on the sets.