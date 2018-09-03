News

Vivek Dahiya’s Bollywood dance moves, Porus completes 200 episodes, Hiten Tejwani's fun time with kids and other Telly updates

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 09:30 PM
MUMBAI: Yet again we bring some more news and happenings from the world of television. Read and see what your favourite television stars are up to.

Sony TV’s Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai bids goodbye to the audience

The Sony TV show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai was launched in March and was appreciated for its crisp script and the performance of the ensemble cast. However, the show too fell prey to the number game and aired its last episode yesterday, barely after five months of being launched. But the show has left behind some fond memories for the lead pair Namit and Palak, for obvious reasons. The duo got emotional and posted a long message, thanking fans.
 

. Nostalgia hitting hard. This one is going to be a huge post . What an amazing journey it was. Today as we air the last episode of "Yeh Pyaar Nhi To Kya Hai?", I wish to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey. Thank you Dilip Sir @uday_storyteller for seeing your Anushka in me. I remember, for the first few days I was totally clueless as to what's happening around. I could not believe that I got the part Thank you all the writers and the team who works off camera. Thank you for giving us this beautiful show that we all will cherish for life. . Thank you Rahul Jain for giving us this beautiful title track. We all love it and it's very special to me- it's my first ever... . A big thank you to all my co-actors for giving me a family away from home. @namitkhanna_official @suparnakrishna @shahana_verma @iankitraaj Anuraag sir, Alka Ma'am @chaudhari_manish @_amandeep.sidhu_official_ @maukavishal @iamgaganrajput_sweetyji @divya.sharma20 @aakashjaiswal7 @divyagaurav1996 @khushi_joshi19 and all the actors who have been a part. You guys have been phenomenal. . Thank you @noel982000 , Jai Sir, Vaibhav Sir, Sandeep Sir- for making us act It was an honor working with such experienced directors Without you, everything would have been impossible. You bring out the best in us. And troubleshoot everything else as well Hats off . A big thank you to the entire crew for putting in all the efforts so we all can look the best on screen- the direction team, the production team, the DOP team, the creative team, styling team, makeup n hair team Thank you @sonytvofficial, the entire team who was handling the show... Special thanks to my Love @aadatan_fitoori (Masterji Hain aap to. Aapko alag se thank you bolenge ) . And a biggg Bigg thank you to all the fans and ardent followers of #ypntkh. Without your love and support this show wouldn't have been possible. Thank you for loving us . Lots of love n hugs . **: sorry if I missed anyone in the post. Doesn't mean I love you less, just means I have a weak memory

A post shared by Palak Jain (@palak.jain_official) on

 

So after the final episode airing last night and the months of hard work gone into entertaining each one of you it’s time to entertain myself for sometime!! Amazon perfectly timed the delivery of my toys last night! I have read and received a lot of messages from you all saying that they will truly miss the show and to be honest I will also miss watching it and being a part of it but as all good things come to an end eventually the show did to. We must now move ahead to bigger, better and more entertaining projects.. Having said that my doggie is also very sad after watching the last episode but then I entertained him with my new toys!! I would like to thank everyone who has been part of this beautiful chapter of my life.. when I say everyone I really mean each and every one in front of the camera, behind the camera and in front of the tv screens! Everyone’s effort has equally contributed to the success of the show!! My sincere gratitude to all!! Until next time adios amigos! #ypntkh #lastepisode #gratitude #love #excitement

A post shared by Namit khanna (@namitkhanna_official) on


Porus completes 200 episodes

Porus, Sony TV's mega series by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, completes 200 episodes today. The Laksh Lalwani, Rati Pandey and Rohit Purohit-starrer enjoyed huge success. It is touted to be one the best mythological and historical shows with magnanimous sets and VFX on Indian small screen. The team celebrated to mark the achievement of reaching the milestone of completing 200 episodes. Here are some of the pictures from the celebration.



‘Bepannaah’ actor shoots despite ill health and thanks Harshad and Jennifer

Taher Shabbir aka Arshad from Bepannaah had to shoot a Janmashthami special dahi handi sequence for the show despite having a fever of 103 degrees. However, the scene did turn out to be epic and he went on to thank co-stars Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget for their support during the shoot.
 


Barun Sobti to make his comeback with a web series

Barun Sobti, who has impressed audiences with his finesse in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is one of the most sought after actors in the television space. Barun will soon be seen in a new web series on Voot titled Asura, which will be a psychological crime thriller. He has been roped in to play the lead character, Nikhi

Ashwin Kaushal roped in for Colors' Tu Aashiqui

Ashwin Kaushal is all set to enter Colors' Tu Aashiqui. According to reports, he'll be seen playing a criminal lawyer named Dinesh Khandelwal, who has never lost any case in his life. His character will be more of negative and manipulative yet smart.

Arjun Bijlani wants to change this in the television industry

In one of his Twitter chats, actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently a part of Dance Deewane and Ishq Mein Marjawan, was asked: what is that one thing that he would like to change about Indian Television. In response, the actor mentioned about the working hours and the concept of finite series.



Hiten Tejwani's ‘Saturday fun time with his kids’ is giving us major parenting goals

Hiten Tejwani shows what we are talking about in a video. He has shared some insane fun family moments with his fans this morning. In the video, he is seen playing and dancing with his kids and is definitely having the best time of his life. Through this adorable video, he is giving us major parenting goals.

Chaitanya Choudhary replaces Akshay Dogra

Sony TV’s popular show Dil Hi Toh Hai, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see a major replacement. As per sources, noted actor Chaitanya Choudhary will be replacing Ashay Dogra in the serial. Akshay has a film commitment and this will make him face date issues with the show. Hence, he decided to opt out and shoot for the movie.

Rohit and Anita’s romantic dance moves

Rohit and Anita are one of the most loved off-screen couples on television. Recently, Rohit shared a video wherein the two are seen enjoying romantic dance. The couple looks adorable. Here check out- 

SoundOn! “I go crazy..... @anitahassanandani”

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on


‘Qyamat Ki Raat’ actors Vivek and Sumit dance to Bollywood song

Karishma Tanna has shared a dancing video of her co-stars Vivek Dahiya and Sumit Bhardwaj. In the video, the boys are dancing to the song ‘Kajrare’ from the movie Bunty Aur Babli. They seem to be enjoying their dance moves.


Leena aka Tanu’s fun time on the set of Kumkum Bhagya

Leena, who plays the role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya, has shared some videos and photos featuring off-screen moments. It seems the actor is having some fun time on the sets.

Tags > Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, Porus, Bepannaah, Barun Sobti, Ashwin Kaushal, Arjun Bijlani, Chaitanya Choudhary, Akshay Dogra, Qyamat Ki Raat, Kumkum Bhagya,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal's family outing...

Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal's family outing to Maldives will leave you envious!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days