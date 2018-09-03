Vivek Dahiya’s Bollywood dance moves, Porus completes 200 episodes, Hiten Tejwani's fun time with kids and other Telly updates

. Nostalgia hitting hard. This one is going to be a huge post . What an amazing journey it was. Today as we air the last episode of "Yeh Pyaar Nhi To Kya Hai?", I wish to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey. Thank you Dilip Sir @uday_storyteller for seeing your Anushka in me. I remember, for the first few days I was totally clueless as to what's happening around. I could not believe that I got the part Thank you all the writers and the team who works off camera. Thank you for giving us this beautiful show that we all will cherish for life. . Thank you Rahul Jain for giving us this beautiful title track. We all love it and it's very special to me- it's my first ever... . A big thank you to all my co-actors for giving me a family away from home. @namitkhanna_official @suparnakrishna @shahana_verma @iankitraaj Anuraag sir, Alka Ma'am @chaudhari_manish @_amandeep.sidhu_official_ @maukavishal @iamgaganrajput_sweetyji @divya.sharma20 @aakashjaiswal7 @divyagaurav1996 @khushi_joshi19 and all the actors who have been a part. You guys have been phenomenal. . Thank you @noel982000 , Jai Sir, Vaibhav Sir, Sandeep Sir- for making us act It was an honor working with such experienced directors Without you, everything would have been impossible. You bring out the best in us. And troubleshoot everything else as well Hats off . A big thank you to the entire crew for putting in all the efforts so we all can look the best on screen- the direction team, the production team, the DOP team, the creative team, styling team, makeup n hair team Thank you @sonytvofficial, the entire team who was handling the show... Special thanks to my Love @aadatan_fitoori (Masterji Hain aap to. Aapko alag se thank you bolenge ) . And a biggg Bigg thank you to all the fans and ardent followers of #ypntkh. Without your love and support this show wouldn't have been possible. Thank you for loving us . Lots of love n hugs . **: sorry if I missed anyone in the post. Doesn't mean I love you less, just means I have a weak memory
So after the final episode airing last night and the months of hard work gone into entertaining each one of you it’s time to entertain myself for sometime!! Amazon perfectly timed the delivery of my toys last night! I have read and received a lot of messages from you all saying that they will truly miss the show and to be honest I will also miss watching it and being a part of it but as all good things come to an end eventually the show did to. We must now move ahead to bigger, better and more entertaining projects.. Having said that my doggie is also very sad after watching the last episode but then I entertained him with my new toys!! I would like to thank everyone who has been part of this beautiful chapter of my life.. when I say everyone I really mean each and every one in front of the camera, behind the camera and in front of the tv screens! Everyone’s effort has equally contributed to the success of the show!! My sincere gratitude to all!! Until next time adios amigos! #ypntkh #lastepisode #gratitude #love #excitement
Leena aka Tanu’s fun time on the set of Kumkum Bhagya
Leena, who plays the role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya, has shared some videos and photos featuring off-screen moments. It seems the actor is having some fun time on the sets.
