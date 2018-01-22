Home > Tv > Tv News
Vivek Oberoi thrilled about his upcoming crime-based web series

22 Jan 2018 11:13 AM

MUMBAI: After "Inside Edge", actor Vivek Oberoi is all set for another web series, and this time he is trying his hands in the crime genre. He is happy about reuniting with producer Ekta Kapoor, who had backed his film "Shootout At Lokhandwala."

"Here's the big announcement, I have been wanting to share with all my incredible fans! My next project is an action-packed crime-based web series with Alt Balaji. Can't wait to start shooting for it! Super excited to collaborate with the amazing Ekta Kapoor once again," Vivek tweeted.


Ekta welcomed him to the ALT Balaji family.

Vivek responded: "Thank you Ektu! So excited to reunite in the crime space after our success with 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'. Glad to be a part of the 'family'. Much love to the entire team."

