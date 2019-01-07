News

Vivek recreates Retro Magic, pulls off a Shammi Kapoor on the sets!

MUMBAI: By now we all know that actor Vivek Dahiya is quite a prankster on the sets of his supernatural thriller Qayamat Ki Raat & the cast is nothing but a one big happy family off screen & if their social media posts are anything to go by, they all share a great camaraderie.

Apart from working out on the sets during his breaks or hiding his co-star's mobile phones & other belongings, the actor has picked up a hobby on creating fun content & has been garnering attention for his impeccable comic timing.

Vivek took his hobby a notch higher & gave an outstanding tribute to Late Shammiji recreating a high on energy version of the evergreen song 'Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahen.'



In few recent videos, the actor brought back the Raj Kapoor & Nargis era shooting a black & white video with his co-star Karishma Tanna dancing to the classic song 'Aaja Sanam'



Filmy-at-heart, Vivek's antics show that he's cut out for some Bollywood masala drama. Have a look at few of his videos he's created :-

Kalasur at his best! @starplus #QayamatKiRaat

When he doesn't shy away from Bromancing




Vivek sure does have a funny bone!

 
