Vivek Trivedi and Sairity Banerjee to grace Didi No. 1

Time to smile as we bring an update for the fans of Vivek Trivedi and Sairity Banerjee!

Vivek and Sairity, who played the male and female leads respectively in Zee Bangla’s Baksho Bodol will be seen gracing the forthcoming episode of Didi No. 1.

Yes, the actors will be seen making guest appearance in the game show.

Speaking about his experience of being there on Didi No. 1, Vivek told TellyChakkar, “It was fun and a new experience. I showed my acting skills in the Dumb Charades round.”

We could not connect with Sairity for a comment.

It would be an interesting episode for sure so gear up for the show!

Hosted by Tollywood actress Rachana Banerjee, this will be aired today (11 January) at 5 pm.