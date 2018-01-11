Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vivek Trivedi and Sairity Banerjee to grace Didi No. 1

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2018 04:15 PM

Time to smile as we bring an update for the fans of Vivek Trivedi and Sairity Banerjee!

Vivek and Sairity, who played the male and female leads respectively in Zee Bangla’s Baksho Bodol will be seen gracing the forthcoming episode of Didi No. 1.

Yes, the actors will be seen making guest appearance in the game show.

Speaking about his experience of being there on Didi No. 1, Vivek told TellyChakkar, “It was fun and a new experience. I showed my acting skills in the Dumb Charades round.”

We could not connect with Sairity for a comment.

It would be an interesting episode for sure so gear up for the show!

Hosted by Tollywood actress Rachana Banerjee, this will be aired today (11 January) at 5 pm.

Tags > Vivek Trivedi, Sairity Banerjee, Zee Bangla, Baksho Bodol, Didi No. 1, TellyChakkar, Dumb Charades round, Rachana Banerjee, Tollywood,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here

past seven days

Go Top