Vivek's awwesome gift for wife Divyanka Tripathi

Last week, owing to Divyanka Tripathi's injury, husband Vivek Dahiya had to perform solo on Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus and BBC).

Vivek who constantly believes in upping the game had planned another sweet gesture for his wife this week.

Our source informs us, "Divyanka was back on stage this week, and were one of the highest scoring jodis in the episode. Though Divyanka has been in pain, she insisted on getting back to the competition, and for all that she's been through, Vivek wanted to give her a small surprise. He flew his family down from Chandigarh and put them up in a hotel and surprised Divyanka on the sets after their performance."

Divyanka was overheard saying that this is one of the sweetest surprises she has gotten and that this is the best cure for the pain she's been through recently.

In fact, the duo shared a joke on stage that Divyanka many times says that God should give every woman two husbands like Vivek.

While we have heard of the term 'ideal' bachelor, it looks like Vivek is giving husband goals to many of the married men out there by becoming the 'ideal' pati.