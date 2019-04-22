News

Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan and Shashank Vyas added star value to Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci's epic wedding ceremonies

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's engagement ceremony followed by Sangeet took place on Friday night.

Ssharad and Ripci made a perfect couple.They danced and guests were enthralled with the couple performance.

The surprise was the guitar playing and song performance by Ssharad on Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai.

Celebrities who attended the engagement included Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan, Shashank Vyas, Rishina Kandhari, Saurabh Pandey,  Nivedita Basu, Vikas Kalantri, Kratika Sengar Dheer, Yesha Rughani, Tarun Khurana, Mahima Kottary, Vibha Chibber, Zubair Khan, Moon Banerjee, Pawan Kumar and Rashmi Sharma, Abhay Vakil, Ssumier Pasricha, Ankur Nayyar, Saurabh Pandey and his wife.

Heads turned when Vivian Dsena entered as he looks extremely handsome in blue suit. Shashank Vyas was traditionally dressed and his presence was a delight to media.

