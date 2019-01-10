News

Vivian Dsena and Ssharad Malhotra’s camaraderie is to watch out for

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 02:24 PM

MUMBAI: Two very prominent faces of television Ssharad Malhotra and Vivian Dsena are a fun duo.

Apart from being great actors and being immense popular, the dashing duo has a good number of fans.

Both Vivian and Ssharad shoot for their shows, Shakti and Musakaan respectively, in the same studio; thus, their paths cross often.

Recently, on Ssharad’s birthday celebration on the sets of Musakaan, Vivian ended up there to surprise the birthday boy. Vivian and Ssharad share a friendly bond; the two showcased their funny side in front of the media present on the sets.

Vivian was at his funniest best and pulled the leg of the reporter present, whereas Ssharad too showed his subtle humour. They clarified that they are not the best of friends but that their bond is still jovial and strong. The Shakti actor was all praises for Ssharad and wished him the best.

Well, we wish to see the dynamic duo in a project together soon. Producers, are you listening?

Vivian Dsena, Ssharad Malhotra, Musakaan, Star Bharat, Colors tv, Shakti

